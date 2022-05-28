GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Credit Suisse Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GPS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of GPS stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,061,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GAP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GAP by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 370,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in GAP by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GAP (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.