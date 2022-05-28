Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GENI. B. Riley cut their price target on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Shares of NYSE GENI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. 1,698,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,023. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $627.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.71. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a negative net margin of 212.81%. The firm had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Genius Sports by 7.1% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Genius Sports by 30.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Genius Sports by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genius Sports by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

