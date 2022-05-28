Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research firms recently commented on GIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE:GIL opened at $30.88 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 42.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 55.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 354.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 15.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,501,000 after buying an additional 67,883 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

