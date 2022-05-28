Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.20.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,435,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,063,977. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.10. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

