Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of GLBZ opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.85.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.
About Glen Burnie Bancorp (Get Rating)
Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
