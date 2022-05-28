Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 567 ($7.13).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Glencore from GBX 730 ($9.19) to GBX 770 ($9.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.30) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.42) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of LON:GLEN traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 526.20 ($6.62). 22,581,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,018,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The firm has a market cap of £69.25 billion and a PE ratio of 17.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 498.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 435.64. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 289.65 ($3.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 540.20 ($6.80).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

