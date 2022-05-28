Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Up 83.4% in May

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a growth of 83.4% from the April 30th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTEC. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $22.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32.

