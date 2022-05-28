Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Up 93.0% in May

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,200 shares, an increase of 93.0% from the April 30th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 333.2% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,077,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 525.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the period.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ BUG opened at $27.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $35.10.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.