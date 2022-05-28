Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Down 44.2% in May

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the April 30th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GNOM stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.40. 46,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,444. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

