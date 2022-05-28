GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $116.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12 month low of $91.25 and a 12 month high of $286.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.61. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4678 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. GN Store Nord A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.97%.

GNNDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 370.00 to 295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.67.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

