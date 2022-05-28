Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Short Interest Down 38.5% in May

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the April 30th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIIX. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,286,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,353,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at about $12,331,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,200,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIIX remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,678. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. Gores Holdings VIII has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.40.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

