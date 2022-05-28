Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) Short Interest Down 45.4% in May

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the April 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 144,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Gores Technology Partners by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gores Technology Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTPA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 191,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,313. Gores Technology Partners has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

