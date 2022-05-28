Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Grab from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.84.

Shares of GRAB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.41. 54,979,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,803,373. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

