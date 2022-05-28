Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.70. Graco reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Graco.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on GGG shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

GGG stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.52. The stock had a trading volume of 411,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.33. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09.

In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Graco by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 804.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graco (GGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.