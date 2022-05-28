Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF) Short Interest Update

Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,000 shares, a growth of 92.7% from the April 30th total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REGRF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Graph Blockchain has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get Graph Blockchain alerts:

Graph Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graph Blockchain Inc engages in the development and implementation of private blockchain database management solutions. The company was formerly known as Reg Technologies Inc Graph Blockchain Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graph Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graph Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.