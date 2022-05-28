Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF) Short Interest Update

Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,000 shares, a growth of 92.7% from the April 30th total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:REGRF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Graph Blockchain has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.
Graph Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)
