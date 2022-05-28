Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRPH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. 441,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,285. Graphite Bio has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90.

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Graphite Bio will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 74,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $303,068.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,109,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,004,907.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $8,098,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 817.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,000 after buying an additional 846,333 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.