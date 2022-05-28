Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $853.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) will announce $853.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $850.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $856.10 million. Gray Television reported sales of $547.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Gray Television had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

In related news, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $253,345.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,487 shares in the company, valued at $70,263.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $1,255,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 348,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,409.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,275,103 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Gray Television by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

