Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives $48.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.56.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 420.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Green Plains by 31.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,642 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Green Plains by 191.5% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,423,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,135,000 after acquiring an additional 935,010 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 2,092.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 745,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,044,000 after acquiring an additional 711,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 1,729.1% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 522,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after acquiring an additional 494,173 shares during the last quarter.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.95). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $781.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Green Plains (Get Rating)
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Plains (GPRE)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.