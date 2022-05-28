Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives $48.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 420.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Green Plains by 31.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,642 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Green Plains by 191.5% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,423,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,135,000 after acquiring an additional 935,010 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 2,092.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 745,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,044,000 after acquiring an additional 711,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 1,729.1% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 522,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after acquiring an additional 494,173 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.08. 518,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,817. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.95). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $781.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains (Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.