Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of GPRE stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,817. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $44.27.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.25 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Green Plains by 271.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Green Plains by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 85,168 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Green Plains by 180.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Green Plains during the third quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Green Plains by 18.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

