Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Update

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the April 30th total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Greenlane stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.34.
Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 23.05% and a negative net margin of 23.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Greenlane will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNLN shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenlane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.
Greenlane Company Profile (Get Rating)
Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenlane (GNLN)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.