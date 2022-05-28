Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grosvenor Capital Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.14. Grosvenor Capital Management reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grosvenor Capital Management will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Grosvenor Capital Management.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 183.85% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $105.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.31 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GCMG shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grosvenor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $8.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 11.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 143,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 128.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

