Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Increases Dividend to $1.51 Per Share

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.5109 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $0.60.

Grupo Financiero Banorte stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a one year low of $28.54 and a one year high of $39.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers time and demand deposits; car, payroll, consumer, and corporate loans; mortgages; and debit and credit cards. It also provides medical, personal accident, and life insurance products; and retirement fund management services.

