Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Short Interest Down 44.9% in May

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,000 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the April 30th total of 709,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guardforce AI stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.29% of Guardforce AI as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFAI traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.57. 2,293,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,140,669. Guardforce AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions comprising cash deposit management and express cash services.

