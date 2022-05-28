Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the April 30th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:GBAB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.64. 115,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,937. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2,580.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.