Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the April 30th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE:GBAB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.64. 115,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,937. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (GBAB)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.