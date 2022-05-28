GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Short Interest Up 70.8% in May

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the April 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ GXII traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 337,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,764. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GXII. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GX Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

