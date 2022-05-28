H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,700 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the April 30th total of 808,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.I.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get H.I.S. alerts:

Shares of HISJF remained flat at $$15.69 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. H.I.S. has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.02.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for H.I.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.