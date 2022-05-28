Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the April 30th total of 300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:HMCTF remained flat at $$3.20 during trading hours on Friday. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33.
About Hainan Meilan International Airport (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hainan Meilan International Airport (HMCTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.