Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the April 30th total of 300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:HMCTF remained flat at $$3.20 during trading hours on Friday. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33.

About Hainan Meilan International Airport (Get Rating)

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services.

