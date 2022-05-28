Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Up 67.1% in May

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,900 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the April 30th total of 260,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Haitian International stock remained flat at $$2.40 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. Haitian International has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

Haitian International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing and distribution of plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers plastic machinery under the Haitian, Zhafir, and Tianjian names. It is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; and provision of logistic services.

