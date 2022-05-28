Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Up 67.1% in May

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,900 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the April 30th total of 260,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Haitian International stock remained flat at $$2.40 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. Haitian International has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $2.40.
