Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.93.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,353 shares of company stock worth $10,257,930. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $27,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HAL opened at $41.36 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

