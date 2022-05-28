Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Short Interest Update

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 78.1% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Hamilton Thorne stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. Hamilton Thorne has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $1.72.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

