Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €305.00 ($324.47) to €330.00 ($351.06) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($127.66) to €150.00 ($159.57) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cheuvreux cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €170.00 ($180.85) to €171.00 ($181.91) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of HPGLY stock traded down $13.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.00. The company had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 824. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $237.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.45.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

