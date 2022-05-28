Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $2.08 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.20). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 366.46% and a negative return on equity of 112.69%. The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,211,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 45,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

