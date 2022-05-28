Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.14.

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Hasbro news, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hasbro by 39.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,064,000 after buying an additional 170,027 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Hasbro by 31.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 13.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.83. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $80.72 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 104.09%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

