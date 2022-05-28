HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 77.0% from the April 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS HAVLF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. HAVN Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.59.
About HAVN Life Sciences
