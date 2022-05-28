Head to Head Analysis: Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) vs. Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD)

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) and Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vista Gold and Barrick Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A N/A -$15.24 million ($0.11) -7.50 Barrick Gold $11.99 billion 3.06 $2.02 billion $1.09 18.90

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Gold. Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Gold and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A -77.99% -69.29% Barrick Gold 16.18% 6.26% 4.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vista Gold and Barrick Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Vista Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vista Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States. The company also has ownership interests in producing copper mines located in Chile, Saudi Arabia, and Zambia; and various other projects located throughout the Americas and Africa. Barrick Gold Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

