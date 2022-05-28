Head-To-Head Comparison: Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Yandex and Integral Ad Science, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yandex 0 0 4 0 3.00 Integral Ad Science 0 1 7 1 3.00

Yandex currently has a consensus target price of $83.25, indicating a potential upside of 339.55%. Integral Ad Science has a consensus target price of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 97.49%. Given Yandex’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Yandex is more favorable than Integral Ad Science.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.8% of Yandex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yandex and Integral Ad Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yandex -6.46% -1.26% -0.69% Integral Ad Science -14.03% -5.60% -3.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yandex and Integral Ad Science’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yandex $4.79 billion 1.40 -$197.40 million ($0.91) -20.81 Integral Ad Science $323.51 million 5.99 -$52.44 million ($0.34) -36.74

Integral Ad Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yandex. Integral Ad Science is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yandex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yandex beats Integral Ad Science on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments. It provides locally relevant search and information services. The company also develops on-demand transportation, delivery, and navigation services and products, as well as operates in the e-commerce, online entertainment, and cloud computing markets to address the needs of customers in Russia and various international markets. In addition, it operates Yandex.Plus, a subscription loyalty program; offers fintech instruments, such as payment and financial services; and advertising services. Further, the company operates classifieds platforms for the sale of used and new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and spare parts; and sale and rental of apartments, houses, and commercial property for private individuals, developers, and realtors, as well as a long-term apartment rental platform to manage pre-contract rental processes and subsequent administration of the payments. Additionally, it operates Yandex Zen, a social infotainment platform that brings together content creators and users; and Yandex Cloud, a cloud platform that provides infrastructure, storage, machine learning, and development tools to build and enhance cutting-edge digital services and applications for B2B customers and individual developers. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. The company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

