Head to Head Review: Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) vs. WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Rating) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $12.75 million 4.60 $1.82 million $0.25 28.52

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for WCF Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 17.18% 3.95% 0.62%

Dividends

WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays out 160.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp beats WCF Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; consumer and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; safe deposit boxes and safe bonds; order checks; and other products. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Webster City, Iowa.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. The company also invests in mortgage-backed securities. It operates through seven banking offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal MHC.

