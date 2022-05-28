Head-To-Head Survey: Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) vs. MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Enfusion and MongoDB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enfusion N/A N/A N/A MongoDB -35.12% -66.70% -13.68%

61.2% of Enfusion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of MongoDB shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of MongoDB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Enfusion and MongoDB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enfusion 0 3 4 0 2.57 MongoDB 0 1 14 0 2.93

Enfusion presently has a consensus target price of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 67.12%. MongoDB has a consensus target price of $476.67, indicating a potential upside of 90.62%. Given MongoDB’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MongoDB is more favorable than Enfusion.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enfusion and MongoDB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enfusion $111.70 million 11.26 -$158.32 million N/A N/A MongoDB $873.78 million 19.34 -$306.87 million ($4.74) -52.76

Enfusion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MongoDB.

Summary

MongoDB beats Enfusion on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enfusion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enfusion Inc. offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines. The company also offers accounting/general ledger system, a real-time accounting book of record for chief financial officers, chief operating officers, accountants, and operations teams; Enfusion analytics system, which enables CIOs, portfolio managers, traders, and analysts to analyze portfolios through time horizons and automate customized visualized reports for internal and external stakeholders; and technology-powered services. Enfusion Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services comprising consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

