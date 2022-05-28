Head to Head Survey: Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunworks and Microvast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $101.15 million 0.65 -$26.63 million ($1.06) -1.88 Microvast $151.98 million 9.48 -$206.48 million N/A N/A

Sunworks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Microvast.

Volatility and Risk

Sunworks has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sunworks and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -23.79% -40.54% -28.90% Microvast N/A -45.47% -28.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sunworks and Microvast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 2 0 2.67 Microvast 1 1 0 0 1.50

Sunworks currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 176.38%. Microvast has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.05%. Given Sunworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Microvast.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.3% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Sunworks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Sunworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

Microvast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

