HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on HEICO to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.14.

NYSE HEI opened at $144.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13. HEICO has a 1 year low of $122.94 and a 1 year high of $159.29.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $1,631,539.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 1,200 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.98 per share, with a total value of $149,976.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 57,365 shares of company stock worth $7,215,709 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of HEICO by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of HEICO by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

