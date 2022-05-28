Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Herc to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

NYSE HRI opened at $121.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.93. Herc has a one year low of $102.10 and a one year high of $203.14.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.77 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herc will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Herc by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,232,000 after buying an additional 46,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Herc by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,895,000 after buying an additional 41,434 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Herc by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,327,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,994,000 after buying an additional 227,854 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Herc by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after buying an additional 261,276 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Herc by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,375,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the period.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

