Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Up 91.1% in May

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 91.1% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Heritage Global from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

In other news, Director Michael Hexner acquired 18,657 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,186.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ross Dove acquired 20,172 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $25,013.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,171,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,423.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 87,310 shares of company stock valued at $109,707. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 488.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 33,724 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 44,888 shares in the last quarter. 17.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HGBL opened at $1.20 on Friday. Heritage Global has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Heritage Global had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 9.51%.

Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

