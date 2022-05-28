HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HighPeak Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves. The company’s assets are primarily located in Howard County, Texas. HighPeak Energy Inc., formerly known as Pure Acquisition Corp., is based in FORT WORTH, Texas. “

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ HPK traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.18. The stock had a trading volume of 380,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,223. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 100.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 869.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 14.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HighPeak Energy (HPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.