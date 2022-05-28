Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Short Interest Update

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,500 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the April 30th total of 223,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HIL opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. Hill International has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $96.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.89.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $102.24 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of Hill International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,890,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 118,571 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hill International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 248,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kokino LLC purchased a new position in Hill International during the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

