HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Director Stone Point Capital Llc Purchases 22,435 Shares

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director Stone Point Capital Llc purchased 22,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $325,083.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,874,832 shares in the company, valued at $157,576,315.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stone Point Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Stone Point Capital Llc bought 130,531 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,075.59.

Shares of NYSE HRT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. 163,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,777. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $198.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.46 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRT. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HireRight by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HireRight by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HireRight to $18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

