Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT) Short Interest Update

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $19,147,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $13,941,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $9,573,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $9,573,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Home Plate Acquisition by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 621,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 30,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Plate Acquisition alerts:

Shares of HPLT stock remained flat at $$9.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,357. Home Plate Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76.

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology and embedded finance sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Plate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Plate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.