HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 450.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSVF opened at $12.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. HomeServe has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

HMSVF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised HomeServe to a “hold” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised HomeServe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Peel Hunt lowered HomeServe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered HomeServe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HomeServe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $665.40.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

