Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 90.1% from the April 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 38.4% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,027,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,521,000 after buying an additional 285,218 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,036,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

