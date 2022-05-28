HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the April 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HORIBA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of HORIBA stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.83. HORIBA has a 52-week low of $50.09 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems for various applications. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, emission measurement systems, drive line test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages R&D facilities.

