Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

HBNC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.89. 88,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $62.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $238,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

